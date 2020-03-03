Mike Krzyzewski Says His Critics Can Look At His Championship Banners If They Want To Question His Coaching

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski dropped an epic line Monday night after blowing out North Carolina State 88-69.

Less than two weeks ago, the Blue Devils got embarrassed by the Wolfpack, and it was just the latest bump in the road for Coach K’s squad. They got their revenge last night, and the legendary coach had a blunt message for his critics.

“I mean, you can question my coaching and what the hell — and then when you do question it, but the way, just come into Cameron and look up in the ceiling, and then find out if you should question that,” Coach K said on Duke’s postgame radio station, according to 247Sports.

Can confirm: Coach K is pumped pic.twitter.com/EBQPDuYZOI — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) March 3, 2020

Say whatever you want about Duke and Coach K, but you’d have to be an idiot of epic proportions to think he’s anything other than an outstanding coach.

All the man does is win, and he’s been a winner ever since the first moment he arrived on campus with the Blue Devils.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 8:49pm PST

Do I hate Duke? Yes. Did they steal a ring right off of my finger in 2015? Yes. However, I’m not going to sit here and pretend like Coach K isn’t a legendary coach.

He has five national title banners hanging in the rafters, and that didn’t happen by accident. It happened because he’s one of the best coaches in the history of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:33pm PST

If Duke is getting hot before the tournament, the rest of the country better watch out because Coach K doesn’t play games when it comes to winning titles.