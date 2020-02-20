Mike Krzyzewski Rips Duke After Loss To North Carolina State, Says The Team Isn’t ‘Competitive’

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski tore into his players following an awful 88-66 loss Wednesday night to North Carolina State.

Coach K said the following after the humiliating loss to the Wolfpack, according to ESPN:

This isn’t an Xbox game. It’s a human being game…Sometimes when you’ve eaten a lot, you’re not as hungry. Our team obviously tonight didn’t feel like they needed the win. You have to stay hungry while you’re winning at that level because we’re not a team at that level, we’ve just won that many games and tonight we were not competitive.

This is why I love Coach K. I hate Duke and they stole a ring off of my finger in 2015, but I still respect the hell out of the man running the Blue Devils. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He has no problem shredding his own team when he thinks they deserve it. Getting blown out by North Carolina State is the definition of a reason to get ripped if I’ve ever heard one.

Duke might have a great record and they’re going to be one of the top seeds in March Madness, but there’s no question Coach K isn’t pleased with them.

There’s no excuse for the Blue Devils ever losing to an average N.C. State team. There’s damn sure no excuse to lose by 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:17pm PST

Coach K should absolutely tear his team to shreds. While I don’t generally encourage that kind of stuff publicly, it’s different when you’re dealing with a coach with his accolades.

He didn’t win five national titles by accident. He did that because he’s arguably the greatest college coach to ever live.

When he speaks, people listen. I wouldn’t count out Duke heading into March. I have no doubt Coach K will have his guys ready to roll.