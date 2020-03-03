REPORT: The Queen Told Prince Harry He’d Be Welcome Back After Exit From Royal Role

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly told Prince Harry he would “always be welcomed back” after he exited his royal role.
The Queen and Prince Harry spent four hours discussing his plans for his future with Meghan Markle, according to a report published Monday by The Sun.
The Queen told Harry he was “much loved” and “will always be welcomed back.”
“The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece,” a royal source told the outlet.
“When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned,” the source added.
Prince Harry and Markle first announced they were stepping back from their royal roles on Jan. 8. They shocked everyone by sharing the announcement on Instagram saying they had “chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are,” the source claimed. “It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Return To The U.K. For Final Royal Events)
Of course the Queen is going to tell Prince Harry he can come back at any time. He’s her family. People have to be insane if they thought Prince Harry and Markle were going to leave and never have the chance to resume their roles.
It creates a good look for the public if Prince Harry and Markle seem to be leaving with everything smoothed over.