REPORT: The Queen Told Prince Harry He’d Be Welcome Back After Exit From Royal Role

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly told Prince Harry he would “always be welcomed back” after he exited his royal role.

The Queen and Prince Harry spent four hours discussing his plans for his future with Meghan Markle, according to a report published Monday by The Sun.

The Queen told Harry he was “much loved” and “will always be welcomed back.”

“The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece,” a royal source told the outlet.

“When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned,” the source added.

Prince Harry and Markle first announced they were stepping back from their royal roles on Jan. 8. They shocked everyone by sharing the announcement on Instagram saying they had “chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are,” the source claimed. “It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Return To The U.K. For Final Royal Events)

Of course the Queen is going to tell Prince Harry he can come back at any time. He’s her family. People have to be insane if they thought Prince Harry and Markle were going to leave and never have the chance to resume their roles.

It creates a good look for the public if Prince Harry and Markle seem to be leaving with everything smoothed over.