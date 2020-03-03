Courageous Squirrel Fights Off Cobra To Defend Babies In Wild Video

A brave squirrel in Africa risked it all to save her babies. In a video that’s making the rounds on the internet, a mother squirrel is seen fighting off a gigantic, venomous Cape Cobra to protect her children.

In the video, we see an African squirrel taunt the snake, stare it down, and use some fancy footwork to evade it, even after the snake tries to strike multiple times, according to the New York Post.

At one point, the clip went into slow-motion and showed just how close the encounter actually was. The snake barely missed the squirrel as the squirrel jumped away at the last second. (RELATED: Moose Runs Down Ski Slope Full Of People In Wild Video)

Dave Pusey, the safari guide who caught the whole debacle on film, said “We couldn’t believe our eyes when this scene unfolded before us.” Pusey also remarked that the mother “had youngsters close by” and “wanted the cobra to move away from the area.” the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Guy Crushes Woman At The Gym In Wild Video)

The guide, who has been traveling to the region for “many years,” called it “truly a once-in-a-lifetime sighting.”

After a series of near-fatal attacks, the squirrel emerged from the standoff unscathed.