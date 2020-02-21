Moose Runs Down Ski Slope Full Of People In Wild Video

A moose got loose on a ski course in Sweden, and the video is insane.

ViralHog posted a video of the Wednesday incident in Sweden, and there's a very high chance this will be among the craziest things you see on the web all day.

The moose can be seen tearing through the slopes as people try to get the hell out of its way. Watch the insane moment below.

I don't think people realize how big moose are in the wild. They're not like deer, which are still pretty big animals.

If a moose runs you over, you are going to be in a world of hurt. You're 100% going to need medical attention.

The situation is only made scarier by the fact these people were pretty stationary on skis! It's not like they could quickly make a run for it.

They just had to try to move out of the way the best they could, and that moose was absolutely trucking.

Luckily, the moose got out of the way and nobody got hurt. What an absurd few seconds on the course. You don’t see stuff like this very often at all.