Watch Inside Look At The Upcoming FXX Show ‘Dave’ About Lil Dicky

“Dave” premieres Wednesday night on FXX, and the network has released a pretty neat inside look at the show.

The comedy is about the life of Lil Dicky before he was super famous, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty entertaining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the inside look, fans of the star rapper are in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below. It should have you pretty excited.

I’m honestly super excited to see “Dave.” Lil Dicky came out of nowhere with some viral videos on YouTube and now he’s a global sensation.

In terms of lyricists, you’d be hard pressed in 2020 to find a whole lot of people capable of stringing words together like he can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:55am PST

On top of that, the man is just wildly entertaining and intelligent. He’s also a nice change of pace from the usual rap star.

He knows who he is and he doesn’t shy away from it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on Dec 4, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

You can catch “Dave” on FXX at 10:00 EST tonight.