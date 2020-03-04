Chief Justice Roberts Condemns Schumer For ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Threatening Statements’

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Wednesday remarks were Schumer’s “dangerous” and “threatening statements.”

Schumer spoke Wednesday at a rally in front of the United States Supreme Court where justices heard June Medical Services v. Russo, a case in which an abortion provider is challenging a 2014 Louisiana state law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges in a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch,” Schumer said, video from the event shows, “and I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” the New York Democrat added. (RELATED: Schumer Warns Gorsuch And Kavanaugh: ‘You Have Released The Whirlwind And You Will Pay The Price’)

Roberts denounced Schumer’s comments in a Wednesday afternoon statement, according to Bloomberg Supreme Court reporter Greg Stohr.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said.



NEW: Chief Justice Roberts chastises Schumer for “threatening” statements about Kavanaugh, Gorsuch. pic.twitter.com/jQWHJTfpks — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) March 4, 2020

“All members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter,” Roberts added.

The senator’s comments referenced the political price Republicans “will pay for putting them on the court,” as well as “a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision,” Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman told the Daily Caller News Foundation before Roberts produced a statement.

“Women’s health care rights are at stake and Americans from every corner of the country are in anguish about what the court might do to them,” Goodman told the DCNF after Roberts denounced Schumer’s comments.

“For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.”

