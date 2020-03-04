Wisconsin Beating Minnesota Sets A Big Ten Network TV Viewership Record

Wisconsin beating Minnesota 71-69 Sunday night set a Big Ten Network TV viewership record.

According to a Tuesday afternoon release from the network, 693,272 people watched the Badgers beat the Gophers in Madison.

It’s officially the most watched game in the history of the Big Ten Network.

Do we think people like their college basketball? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming yes. The game Sunday night had huge March Madness implications, and people tuned in.

The fact that just under 700,000 people watched a Sunday night game on BTN just goes to show that people love basketball, especially in March.

It also goes to show that people have stuck with this Wisconsin team, despite some issues throughout the season.

Wisconsin fans might be called a lot of things, but we’ll never be called not loyal to the Badgers. We ride with them at all times, and that includes the tough times.

It’s honestly a little surprising that’s the game that set the viewership record, but I’m not complaining.

The Badgers move the needle, and we’re as hot as any team in the nation right now as we roll into March.

The eyes of the college basketball world are upon us, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. We’re just getting started.