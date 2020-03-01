HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Gets Huge 71-69 Win Over Minnesota, Improve To 19-10

The Wisconsin Badgers got a huge Sunday night 71-69 win over Minnesota.

Despite the fact we played like trash for the vast majority of the game tonight, we were able to squeak out a win.

At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 1, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

We truly played terribly tonight. In fact, tonight was one of the worst performances for the Badgers in a long time.

The fact we got the job done, made plays late and got the win is all that matters.

Micah Potter Magic ✨@BigJam_23 with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Badgers#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/MGgz2FuzJQ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2020

March is where you find out what teams are made of. While we didn’t look good tonight, this was a huge rivalry game and Wisconsin fought like hell for a win.

We could have folded and caved when the going got tough late. Instead, we clawed our way to a win.

Let’s check in on @BadgerMBB‘s Brad Davison, shall we? Yep, he’s still hot. pic.twitter.com/cgDZBZQxBo — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 2, 2020

It says a lot about a team and the roster when our backs are to the wall, and we chose to get up to fight another round.

Brad beats the buzzer ???? Brad Davison leading with 13 points (2-3 3FG), 5 boards, 2 assists#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/Tq1aDxx6EQ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2020

Now, we close out against Northwestern and Indiana. We’re sitting at 19-10, and everything we want is right in front of us.

Now, let’s get to work on another victory.