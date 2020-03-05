Bruce Feldman Names Nick Saban The Best College Football Coach In America

Bruce Feldman has named Alabama Crimson Tide leader Nick Saban the best college football coach in the country.

Feldman released his coach rankings on The Athletic early Thursday morning, and he had the six-time national champion leading the way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:32pm PST

It’s pretty hard to disagree with Feldman on this one. Nick Saban has won six national titles, and has turned Alabama into arguably the most dominant program in the history of the sport.

Saban’s brain just operates differently than the average coach. He’s a psycho, and I say that as the biggest compliment I can give.

The man is focused on one thing and one thing only. He just wants to win football games, and that’s exactly what he’s done his entire career.

Anybody who claims he isn’t the best coach in America has no idea what the hell they’re talking about, and I say that as somebody who hates the SEC and Alabama.

Now, Dabo Swinney could take the top spot over the next decade if he wins a few more national titles. I think there’s a good chance of that happening.

However, as of this moment, Nick Saban is 100% the best coach in college football. I’m not even sure what the argument would be for anybody else.

Again, I hate Alabama and the SEC, but the facts are the facts. Nick Saban is the best coach in the sport as of today.