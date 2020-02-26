Kirby Smart Reportedly Photographed Alabama’s Recruiting Board To Show Recruits When He Left For Georgia

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart reportedly pulled off a sleazy move when he left Alabama.
Smart was a member of Nick Saban’s staff with the Crimson Tide prior to taking over the Bulldogs, and he’s had a lot of success down in Athens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
According to Aaron Suttles during an ESPN radio appearance Tuesday, Smart photographed Alabama’s recruiting board to show recruits they weren’t a high priority.
“He famously took a picture of their recruiting board when he left Alabama to work for Georgia and sent it to recruits.”@AaronSuttles on #KirbySmart’s relationship with #Alabama as he hired Scott Cochran away from the Tide
On top of this story coming out, Smart just stole Nick Saban’s prized strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.
Smart might want to hire some bodyguards. First, he reportedly photographs Alabama’s recruiting boards to show players, and now he’s stolen one of Saban’s best coaches.
If there was ever a reason to start an all-out war, Saban has found it. He has at least two of them.
Of all the people to piss off, I’m pretty sure Nick Saban shouldn’t be anywhere on that list. I’m no expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s a really bad idea.
The last human in the college football world you want coming for your throat is Nick Saban. That guy ruins dreams for fun.
Good luck, Smart. Seriously, get some bodyguards.