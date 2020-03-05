Watch Tom Hanks In The Trailer For The Upcoming WWII Movie ‘Greyhound’

Tom Hanks’ new WWII movie “Greyhound” looks absolutely incredible.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “During World War II, a U.S. Navy skipper, must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to keep us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. Give it a watch below.

My friends, this is the definition of a heater. This is the definition of a soon-to-be war classic movie. Tom Hanks does nothing but make hits, and it looks like “Greyhound” will join that list when it comes out May 8.

You can go ahead and take the money right out of my wallet right now.

There’s nothing that moves the needle like a great war movie does. There’s really not, especially when it comes to WWII.

Plus, we don’t have enough movies about submarines. There are a some, but not enough.

If I know anything about Tom Hanks, it’s that the man knows how to make hits and great films. I have no doubt “Greyhound” will be awesome.

Make sure to check it out May 8th!