CNN’s Chris Cuomo Struggles To Calm Screaming Match Between Biden Supporter And Sanders Co-Chair

CNN’s Chris Cuomo had to deal with a screaming match between Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen and co-chair for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander’s national campaign Thursday.

Rosen, a CNN contributor, and Turner, a former state senator, got into a heated disagreement about the interpretation of comments from Martin Luther King Jr on “Cuomo Prime Time.” The comments from the activist were written in his well-known “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” and were about “white moderates.”

Turner suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden was an example of the “white moderates” King was warning about. Rosen disagreed, saying that Biden fought for civil rights for blacks, and the discussion continued to escalate into a full-blown screaming segment. Rosen said that Turner didn’t “have that standing” to use King against Biden.

“First of all, don’t tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America!” Turner replied. “How dare you! First of all, you’re dipping into something that I have to say!”

Bernie campaign co-chair @ninaturner and Biden surrogate @hilaryr get into it on Cuomo Prime Time over whether Martin Luther King Jr’s “white moderate” applies to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/LqjnvOJmEA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 6, 2020

Cuomo was silent at first while the two women yelled before telling them that they needed to “figure out” issues like this. The two women at first spoke over Cuomo, with Turner noting that he didn’t help quiet Rosen when it was her turn to speak.

“This is what you guys have to figure out,” Cuomo finally interjected. “You’re in the same party, and let me tell you, you better keep that same energy when you’re up against Trump that you have against each other, ‘cuz he is bigger and badder than I think you guys are ready for.

“But let’s agree on this about Dr. King. Only light can drive out darkness only love can drive out hate. That is the challenge for the Democrats.”

Following the segment, Cuomo faced backlash on Twitter for not quieting Rosen while Turner was making her point as well as for how he ended that portion of the show. Earlier in the segment, he told Turner to let Rosen make her point when she was talking.

Rosen also faced backlash for her attempt at an apology following the segment. She tweeted early Friday that there was “no need to defend me and attack angry black women.”

On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn’t have standing to use MLK Jr.That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. Pls no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

Many took issue with her use of the phrase “angry black women” while apologizing to a black woman. (RELATED: ‘Do You Think That Hurts You?’: Chris Cuomo Presses Adam Schiff On Lack Of Witnesses Who Say Trump Committed A ‘Crime’)