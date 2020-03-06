Editorial

Relationship Advice With Porn Legend Kendra Lust: How Do You Crush Your 1st Date?

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

We sat down with legendary adult film star Kendra Lust to talk about relationships, and she has some advice for the perfect first date.

As we all know, men often worry about how to impress a woman on the first date. Where do you take her? What do you talk about? What do you do if things aren’t going well? Should you do a change of scenery?

Luckily for all of you, Kendra is here to help in our exclusive interview. Give her full thoughts on the situation a watch below.

As I’ve said before, our interview with Kendra might be the most interesting one we’ve ever done before. She had some fascinating thoughts on a variety of topics.

For those of you who haven’t seen our other videos with Kendra, you can check them all out below, and make sure to check back for more our exclusive interview!

I hope you all enjoy!