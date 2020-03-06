POLL: 43.9% Of People Plan To Drink Beer During March Madness

A solid number of people will be drinking beer during March Madness.

With March Madness getting underway in less than two weeks, I tweeted a poll asking people if they’d be enjoying a few cold brews during the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,036 voters, 43.9% of people said they’d be drinking beer.

Do you plan on drinking any beer during March Madness games? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2020

Right off the bat, props to the 43.9% of people who answered this poll correctly. There’s only one right answer to the question about beer and March Madness.

If you’re not having any beer during the games, then you’re probably the kind of person who cheered for the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Don’t be that guy. Be the kind of guy who supports freedom and cold beer.

Having said that, I only have one question for the 56.1% who voted no. What the hell is wrong with you? Ari Gold has a message I think you should probably hear.

March Madness and beer go hand-in-hand. We didn’t take up muskets against the British so that you could be a sober grouch on your couch during the games.

We fought the British for your right to party during March Madness.

By not drinking a beer, you’re pretty much spitting on the legacy of all the freedom loving Americans who came before you.

Don’t be that guy. From the conference tournaments forward, make sure the beer is flowing!