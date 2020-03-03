REMINDER: You Can’t Celebrate March Madness Sober If You Truly Love America And College Basketball

March Madness will begin soon enough, and it’s a perfect reminder that you can’t celebrate the games sober.

March Madness is the perfect excuse guys around the country need to crack open beers left and right. Drinking at noon on a Thursday might be frowned upon, but it’s not frowned upon during March Madness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the month of March, you are allowed to drink as long as basketball is on. That’s just a fact. I’m pretty sure that’s in the Bill of Rights.

Don’t go look it up. Just trust me on this one. From the moment the opening game starts through the national title, feel free to drink beer to your heart’s content. We didn’t drop two atomic bombs on Japan and storm the beaches of Normandy so that you could sit on your couch sober and pout about not having a buzz.

You know what else you can do during March Madness that you can’t really do the rest of the year outside of football season? Day drink.

Day drinking and March Madness go hand-in-hand. Back in college when the Wisconsin Badgers were rolling to Final Fours, we used to drink all day prior to the games.

We’d be outside playing games, talking about the matchup, throwing the football around and hammering as much Busch Light as we could.

So, once March 19 gets here, open your fridge, grab a beer, turn on your TV, tell your girlfriend to leave you and the boys alone for a few hours and enjoy the time.

This only happens once a year, and we have to soak it up. Drink those beers with pride!