SXSW, Ultra Music Festival Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Fears

SXSW and Ultra Music Festival, both major music and arts festivals, have been canceled among growing coronavirus fears.

The decisions for both festivals were announced Friday by city officials and confirmed by festival organizers via social media.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020



“We are devastated to share this news with you,” SXSW organizers shared in a statement on Twitter. “‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.” (RELATED: Performers Start Canceling Asia Tour Stops Due To Increasing Concern Over Coronavirus)

Prior to the cancellation, major companies including Facebook, Twitter and Netflix had made decisions to pull out of the festival. SXSW organizers claim they are looking into possibly rescheduling the festival.

“As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.’ However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.”

Festival organizers of Ultra confirmed the show would be postponed to 2021 due to an “official directive” by the city of Miami.



“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival originally scheduled for March 20, 21, and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27, and 28, 2021,” the festival shared from its official Twitter account.

The United States surpassed 250 active coronavirus cases Friday and reached 15 deaths, the New York Times reported. Washington state remains the location with the U.S. with the highest number of cases, 84, and deaths, 14.