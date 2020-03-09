POLL: 28.3% Of People Think March Madness Games Should Be Played Without Fans Because Of The Coronavirus

A ton of people think fans shouldn’t be allowed at March Madness games because of the coronavirus.

Given the current state of things and fear spreading about the virus, I asked people on Twitter if fans should be allowed to attend the games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 3,021 voters, 28.3% of people voted for having fans banned.

Should March Madness games be played in empty stadiums and fans banned because of the coronavirus? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 8, 2020

I don’t care what happens with the coronavirus, but we just can’t ban the fans from the games. We just can’t have empty stadiums.

I’d rather risk death than not be able to pack the stadiums for March Madness events. If we can’t enjoy basketball, then what is this all about?

If we start living in fear, then we’re not really living at all. I’m willing to tolerate a lot, but I’m not willing to change everything because of the coronavirus.

If anything, we need to signal that we’re not going to back down. Wisconsin didn’t just go and win the Big 10 so that stadiums could be empty for our March Madness run.

Don’t do it, NCAA! Don’t do it! People should be smart and safe, but we shouldn’t touch March Madness. There are a few things in our society we must protect at all costs.

March Madness is right at the top of the list.