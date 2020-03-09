Prince Andrew Will Not Voluntarily Cooperate In Jeffrey Epstein Probe, Prosecutor Says

Prince Andrew has “shut the door” on voluntary cooperation in the United States’ investigation into co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew originally claimed he would help “any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations” after stepping down from public duties, according to a report published Monday by Reuters.
“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.
The announcement comes after Berman claimed the Prince had offered zero cooperation. (RELATED: Prince Andrew Refusing To Cooperate With FBI On Jeffrey Epstein Probe)
“He publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Berman said of Prince Andrew back in January.
A spokesperson for Berman would not comment on the options being considered, but claimed Prince Andrew would not voluntarily sit for an interview. Prince Andrew has been accused of sexually abusing a minor who was brought to him by Epstein.
Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell back in August while awaiting trial for running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls.