Rep. Andy Biggs On Why FISA Courts Need To Be Abolished

A debate in Congress rages over whether to renew FISA powers, with the courts, once nearly universally accepted in the aftermath of 9/11, coming under significant criticism over their use against the campaign of President Donald Trump.
Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican congressman from Arizona, sat down with Stephanie Hamill to explain why he favors letting FISA powers expire.
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!