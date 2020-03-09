The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur Bombs In California Congressional Primary

The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur received just under 6,500 votes in Super Tuesday’s primary election for California’s 25th congressional district, finishing in fourth place, results certified by Politico on Monday show.

The progressive media personality finished with just 5.5% of the vote in the jungle primary, behind Democrat Christy Smith and Republicans Mike Garcia and Steve McKnight.

Smith and Garcia will advance to May 12’s runoff to determine who will fill the 25th district’s seat, which was vacated by Katie Hill amid the ethics investigation into an alleged affair she had with a congressional aide. (RELATED: Dem Congressional Candidate Cenk Uygur Once Said He Would Legalize Bestiality)

Republican Mike Garcia will join Democrat Christy Smith in a May 12 special election runoff in California’s 25th district, edging out former Rep. Steve Knight for the second spot https://t.co/LNH5Tw3xur pic.twitter.com/p794Jt0iQs — POLITICO (@politico) March 9, 2020

Uygur was endorsed byDemocratic California Rep. Ro Khanna and received praise from then presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

He was also endorsed by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, but it was later retracted as video emerged of Uygur making sexist comments about women and arguing for the legality of certain kinds of bestiality.

“As I said yesterday, Cenk has been a longtime fighter against the corrupt forces in our politics and he’s inspired people all across the country. However, our movement is bigger than any one person. I hear my grassroots supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns,” Sanders said in a statement after retracting the endorsement.

In addition to his loss, Uygur also melted down on air as Bernie Sanders lost to Joe Biden on Super Tuesday.