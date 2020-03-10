Cory Booker Once Promised A Female VP — Now That He Could Be Chosen, He Won’t Give A Straight Answer

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker wouldn’t say whether he would still call for a female vice president now that he could be a potential choice for that slot.

Booker, who promised while he was a 2020 contender that he would select a woman for his own potential running mate, fielded a question on the subject Tuesday from “The View” host Joy Behar.

WATCH:

“Okay, let’s talk about the VP spot, okay?” Behar cut to the chase. “Back in June you told Chris Matthews that you think — if you were president you would pick a woman.” (RELATED: Biden Gains Yet Another Endorsement From Former 2020 Rival)

“Absolutely,” Booker, who just endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, confirmed.

“Have you changed your mind? Do you want to be VP now or do you think it still should be a woman?” Behar asked.

Booker didn’t answer Behar’s question directly, instead suggesting that the important thing was that the ticket reflect diversity of some kind. “I think we’ve seen incredible diversity in this race, and I think there should never be a time again in the Democratic Party that we don’t have diverse tickets, whether it’s gender diversity, race diversity or what have you,” Booker explained.

Booker went on to say that Biden’s promise to put a black woman on the Supreme Court had encouraged him to believe that Biden was the right man for the job, adding, “I just heard this excitement he had about having a cabinet that really does reflect America.”

In addition, Booker noted, Biden would have to choose someone he felt would add to the ticket and create the strongest team to face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

“So do you want the spot?” Behar pressed.

Booker evaded the direct question again, saying, “You know, look, I love my job. I actually was vetted by Hillary Clinton for that spot as well and got down to her final list. Let me tell you, the being vetted in and of itself, forgive me for using such a colorful description, but it was a metaphorical deep exam, deep body cavity exam like I’ve never had before. So look, I leave a lot to God and I think more importantly for my life and I’ve trusted in the Lord to guide my steps.”

Booker concluded by saying that his support for Biden was absolute, and that he would serve wherever he landed. “Who knows what my future holds? I want to serve my country. I want to make a difference in the lives of people that are left out of the equation,” he said.