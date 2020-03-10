EXCLUSIVE: Carter Page Reacts To Claims Of Russia Aiding The Sanders And Trump Campaigns

Former Trump 2016 campaign manager Carter Page joined Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill for an exclusive interview.
In particular, Page reacted to the idea that Russia is trying to help both President Donald Trump’s re-election effort and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. Considering how he was railroaded during the Russia investigation, you don’t want to miss his answer.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!