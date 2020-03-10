Jalen Hurts Reflects On His Incredible College Football Career

Quarterback Jalen Hurts recently gave an incredible interview about his college football career.

Hurts started for two years at Alabama before being benched in the title game his sophomore season for Tua Tagovailoa. Eventually, he transferred to Oklahoma after leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC title his junior year when Tua went down in the conference championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To say his college career was a wild ride would be an incredible understatement. Through all the highs and lows, Hurts sounds like he has no regrets, and is okay with how it all played out.

You can watch his awesome interview with “Outside the Lines” below.

“That’s a relationship that’ll never go away. I talk to him and kept in touch with him all year.”@JalenHurts tells @JeremySchaap about his relationship with @Tuaamann as they both enter the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ogcEIMUO5k — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 7, 2020

It’s impossible to hate Jalen Hurts. You just can’t do it. People would have just caved after being benched in the biggest game of the year.

Most people would have been mentally crushed if they went through what Hurts did against Georgia in the title game.

Instead, he returned to Tuscaloosa for his junior season, and shined in the SEC title game. It’s beyond something you could see out of Hollywood.

Hurts is a shining example of why you should always stay the course, even when things look rough.

Now, he’ll get his shot at the NFL. I hope like hell he does well because you always want to see good things happen to good people. It should be a lot of fun to watch.