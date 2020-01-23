Jalen Hurts And Nick Saban Reunite At The Senior Bowl In Awesome Video

Alabama football coach Nick Saban saw his former quarterback Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl.

In a Twitter video shared Wednesday by Charlie Patter, the six-time national champion was smiling ear-to-ear as he went up to Hurts.

The two shook hands, and then posed together for the media. Watch a video of the awesome moment below.

Nick Saban reunites with Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/7zx8RdxCdx — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 22, 2020

It’s not every day you get to see Nick Saban smile. Usually, he’s doing the exact opposite of smiling, but it’s always different with Jalen Hurts.

Saban and Hurts are incredibly close. Hurts led the Crimson Tide for multiple seasons before Tua eventually took over the starting quarterback role.

Despite that, Saban has only ever had praise for Jalen Hurts, who played this past season for Oklahoma. It’s clear the legendary coach has a special place for his former quarterback in his heart.

Whenever you’re making Saban smile like a kid in a candy shop, you know you’re doing something right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

I truly hope Hurts finds a way to stick around for awhile in the NFL. He’s a class act guy, and he’s a fun player to watch.

Anybody who Nick Saban is willing to sign off on should be good enough for the scouts at the next level.