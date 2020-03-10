Selena Gomez Says Sometimes She Thinks: ‘I’m Gonna Be Alone Forever’

Selena Gomez opened up about the meaning behind some of her lyrics from her latest hit song “Rare” and admitted that sometimes she feels like she’s going to “be alone forever.”

“We’re not gonna — this isn’t the end-all be-all, I’m still a baby,” the 27-year-old singer shared with Apple Music and Genius, while she reflected on the meaning of the the track, according to E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 10, 2020 at 6:18pm PST

“I got a lot to figure out and…but I do know, I believe,” she added. “Some days, when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever.'” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Gomez continued, “But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.'”

At one point during the interview, the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker talked about the inspiration for her new song.

“I think anyone who knows me, knows that I have such a heart for people, and all I wanna do is encourage people and make people feel normal,” the “Wolves” hitmaker explained. “Make people know that it’s not, you know, always gonna be okay, but that’s alright, you know, we’ll all get through this because life’s not perfect.”

“And I’m very vulnerable with my fans and that was just — that’s where it started,” she added.

Gomez also shared that the chorus proved to be tricky, as she didn’t want to come across as a “bitch” in an effort to show the importance of knowing one’s self-worth.

“I didn’t want to sound like a bitch,” Selena said. “I didn’t wanna be like, ‘I deserve everything, and you can’t have me unless I have this, this, this…’ So, what I think is so important about this chorus is that it’s acknowledging—it’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t have it all. I’m not saying that I’m perfect, but I am special.'”

“And I think that’s a humble approach of saying, ‘Why don’t you see that I am different?'” the pop singer added.

As previously reported, it was hard for many fans to not notice what seemed to be subtle allusions in the lyrics of her latest songs to her past relationships, including her romance with Justin Bieber which ended in the spring of 2018. Several months later reports surfaced that Justin and Hailey Baldwin were not only dating, but engaged.

The couple then made headlines in September 2018 with reports that they had gotten married following a two-month engagement. Only months earlier, the pair had rekindled their relationship following Bieber’s split from Gomez.