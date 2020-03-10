Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Fellow Democrats Of ‘Hypocrisy,’ Sexism

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Monday that her own party is demonstrating “a lot of hypocrisy” on the issues of sexism and women’s rights.

“I think there is a lot of hypocrisy going on here and I think the American voters have a right to ask these questions,” the Democratic presidential candidate told “Fox News at Night,” in reference to her not being allowed to participate in the next Democratic presidential debate.

After noting that “we just celebrated International Women’s Day,” Gabbard noted that the message must not have resonated with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“When it comes to actually making sure that in this presidential primary, the only woman candidate left in the race, the only woman of color, and the first female combat veteran ever to run has a voice, the DNC and their corporate media partners say, ‘No thanks. That’s not what we want the American people to hear.’ Gabbard said. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t See Deplorables, I See Fellow Americans’)

The congresswoman said the DNC is not just hurting her candidacy but insulting Americans. “This is not about me. It’s a disservice to voters who will not have the opportunity to make that best informed decision about who our next commander-in-chief should be.”

Gabbard said she offers a fresh vision for Democrats that amounts to a “sea change in our foreign policy, to stop waging these wasteful regime change wars, toppling dictators in other countries.”

When asked if she thinks former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are capable of “having that conversation” without her, Gabbard responded, “They’re not,” adding that her presidential candidacy was all about raising foreign policy and defense issues that others in the race did not want to discuss. (RELATED: Fireworks: Tulsi Gabbard And Kamala Harris Clash Over Hillary Clinton, Democratic Policies)

“The most important responsibility that the president has is to serve as commander-in-chief of our armed forces, to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.

Gabbard has demanded that Biden and Sanders remain true to their principals and insist the DNC allow her to participate in next Sunday’s debate. She has bucked her own party in the past, not specifically supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump by voting “present” and criticizing how Biden handled his son’s executive role in a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company.

In January she announced she was filing a defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Clinton calling Gabbard a “Russian asset.”