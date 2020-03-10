Will Ferrell Refs Soccer Game Between Little Kids

Will Ferrell pulled off a cool move this past weekend.

In photos shared on Twitter by @KevOnStage, the Hollywood legend can be seen officiating a soccer game between little kids. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

You can see two photos of Ferrell at the game and with the kids afterwards below.

Totally random: Will Ferrell sometimes refs my son’s soccer games. pic.twitter.com/xxWQtjs8yJ — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 7, 2020

Will Ferrell was kind enough to take a pic with the kids after he reffed their game. pic.twitter.com/3zUXxXTs4R — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 8, 2020

This is such a random and funny event. I can’t imagine what I’d do if I was just chilling at a soccer game between kids and Will Ferrell showed up to ref.

I’d almost have to wonder if he was secretly filming something or pulling off a prank. After all, we’re talking about a guy who starred in “Kicking & Screaming.”

Ferrell has always come off as a legit guy. He doesn’t at all give off the vibe of a Hollywood elitist who isolates himself from the world.

He’s also a pretty open sports fan, which is always a good thing to see from a famous person.

All the way around, I think it’s safe to say Ferrell officiating a soccer game is pretty damn entertaining. Props to him for making these kids’ day.

H/T: Barstool Sports