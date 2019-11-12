Will Ferrell Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell will be hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

The Nov. 23 show will mark the fifth time Ferrell has hosted the sketch comedy show, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

The announcement was made on the “SNL” twitter page on Tuesday. King Princess was announced as the performer.

‼️ November 23 ‼️ Will Ferrell @KingPrincess69 pic.twitter.com/kaWtEEsVK0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2019



Ferrell has hosted “SNL” five times since he was a cast member from the years 1995-2002. The “Step Brothers” actor most recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” in January of 2018. In the episode, he played his long-time character, George W. Bush.

I’m excited to watch Ferrell on the sketch show. It’s been a fairly decent amount of time since we’ve seen anything by Ferrell, so it’s about time he gave us something to hold us over.

Even though I would much rather have another movie as hilarious as “Step Brothers,” I guess a sketch on “SNL” could work too. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of The All-Time Best Will Ferrell Movies)

We’re still not sure who will be hosting the show in December besides comedian Eddie Murphy, who is scheduled to host the show on Dec. 21.

If “SNL” could just get a bunch of big name comedians to come back, they may actually be able to raise their declining ratings.