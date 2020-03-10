Watch Wolf Blitzer React When CNN’s Video Team Incorrectly Projects Bernie Sanders As Mississippi Winner

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was forced to react quickly when his network’s video team displayed the wrong winner of the Democratic primary race in Mississippi.
Instead of correctly displaying former Vice President Joe Biden as the state’s projected winner during the network’s Democratic presidential primary coverage, CNN’s video team put a picture and a checkmark beside the name of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“We have our first projection of the night, Bernie Sanders …” Blitzer said before realizing the mistake and switching gears. “Not, not, not happening right now. Joe Biden, Joe Biden, uh, is the winner of Mississippi primary. Joe Biden carries Mississippi.”
The mistake occurred around 8:00 p.m. EDT as polls closed in the state.
“There we have it right, oh, can you see it?” Blitzer asked. “Maybe you can’t see it. We’ll fix that technical problem. But the most important thing is this, Joe Biden is the winner, Joe Biden is the winner in Mississippi. It’s another Southern state that goes for the former vice president of the United States.” (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’: CNN Analyst Says After Going Viral For Making Up A Story About Republicans)
Biden handily won Mississippi, Missouri, and several other states after opening up double-digit polling leads nationally and in several states leading up to the second “Super” Tuesday.