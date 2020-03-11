Jim Acosta Tells Trump ‘People’ Don’t Think He’s Taking Coronavirus ‘Seriously Enough’ — Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump shut down CNN’s Jim Acosta during a White House briefing on coronavirus Wednesday, calling his network “fake news.”
Acosta said that some Americans think Trump isn’t taking coronavirus “seriously enough,” continuing, “some of your statements don’t match what your health experts are saying.”
“That is CNN. Fake news,” Trump responded. “Thank you very much.”
The president is planning to address the nation in a televised address Wednesday night on coronavirus and the United States’ plans to fight it. He reportedly plans to use payroll tax cuts to boost the economy through coronavirus.
Trump and Acosta have a famously combative relationship. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Heckles Trump As He Walks Off Stage During G7 Summit In France)
Their most recent flareup occurred in India, with Trump telling the reporter, “your record is so bad, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”
“I’m not ashamed of anything, and our organization is not ashamed,” Acosta responded.