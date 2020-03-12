Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s ‘Flattered They Chose’ Him For Fake Coronavirus Rumor

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Guns Akimbo" Premiere

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Daniel Radcliffe said he’s personally “flattered they chose” him for a fake coronavirus rumor that surfaced earlier in the week and admitted it’s because he “looks ill all the time.”

“I walked into the hair and makeup room on a play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, ‘My niece has just texted me and told me you’ve got corona,'” the 30-year old actor shared during an interview for an Australian radio show “Smallzy’s Surgery.” The post was noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday.  (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“I think it was on a fake BBC account, but then enough people saw it,” he added. “That is the internet. But you know, flattered they chose me.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

The “Harry Potter” star continued, “I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. ‘Cause I’m very pale.”  (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It all comes after a fake BBC Twitter account tweeted that, “Breaking: Danielle Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

The post sent people into a frenzy thinking the actor had tested positive for the virus before it was noticed that the post wasn’t actually from the BBC Twitter news site, but a fake account with less than 125 followers.