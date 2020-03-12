March Madness Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

March Madness is officially over because of the coronavirus.

The decision was made by the NCAA after conference tournaments across America were canceled due to the virus.

BREAKING – NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. #Covid_19 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 12, 2020

Now, we just wait to figure out if there’s a way a national champion can be crowned. At this point, we have no idea what will happen.

I’m honestly crushed. I’m honestly crushed in a way that words can’t even begin to describe. This is one of the worst sports experiences I’ve ever seen.

In fact, it’s the worst. We look forward all year to March Madness, and coronavirus stole it from us.

I hope like hell we can figure something out and find a champion. This breaks my heart, and as a passionate sports fan, I know others feel the same.

What an absolutely horrific situation. Say a prayer for all the players and their families. This is just horrific.