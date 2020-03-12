Editorial

March Madness Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

March Madness Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Al Sermeno Photography)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
March Madness is officially over because of the coronavirus.

The decision was made by the NCAA after conference tournaments across America were canceled due to the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we just wait to figure out if there’s a way a national champion can be crowned. At this point, we have no idea what will happen.

 

I’m honestly crushed. I’m honestly crushed in a way that words can’t even begin to describe. This is one of the worst sports experiences I’ve ever seen.

 

In fact, it’s the worst. We look forward all year to March Madness, and coronavirus stole it from us.

I hope like hell we can figure something out and find a champion. This breaks my heart, and as a passionate sports fan, I know others feel the same.

 

What an absolutely horrific situation. Say a prayer for all the players and their families. This is just horrific.