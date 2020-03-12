REPORT: NCAA Might Change Final Four And Elite Eight Venues

The NCAA is reportedly looking at changing venues for the Elite Eight and Final Four games of March Madness.

Currently, fans are banned from attending all the March Madness games, and there's a very real chance the event is completely called off.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Now, according to Jon Rothstein, the NCAA is discussing changing the venue for Elite Eight and Final Four games.

That’s probably a good idea given the fact the Final Four is scheduled to take place in a football stadium in Atlanta.

Sources: The NCAA is believed to be having discussions regarding shifting to smaller venues for both the Final Four and the Elite Eight. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2020

I actually 100% support changing the venue of the Final Four. In fact, I’ll do you guys one better. I’ll suggest where it should go.

Find the smallest college basketball regulation gym you can, and play it there. Off the top of my head, Romney Hall at Montana State is the gym the Bobcats team used damn near a century ago when they won the national title.

When I attended MSU, we used to practice there. I’m not even sure if it’s still in working condition, but if it is, then it’d be the perfect spot.

If not, then find a classic Hoosiers-esque court and let’s play the damn games there. If fans can’t come in, then we have to find the smallest spot possible.

What we don’t want or need are games being played in empty football stadiums. That’s a fact. So, if a change is necessary, let’s get it done.