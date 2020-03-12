Editorial

NHL Suspends The Season Because Of Coronavirus

The NHL has suspended the season because of coronavirus.

The decision was made by the league Thursday. The NBA, MLB, MLS and several college basketball conference tournaments were called off as well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no timeline for when the NHL will return.

Just add it to the list of things that are done thanks to the coronavirus. I can’t believe the turn of events we’ve seen in the past 24 hours.

I wish I had good things to tell you, and I wish I could hype you all up right now. I enjoy doing that and I know it’s what you look to me for.

The reality is that I have nothing good to say here. We’ve lost the NBA, we’ve now lost the NHL and March Madness is almost certainly next.

It’s a terrible time in America, and you’d have to be an idiot to disagree.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.