NHL Suspends The Season Because Of Coronavirus

The NHL has suspended the season because of coronavirus.

The decision was made by the league Thursday. The NBA, MLB, MLS and several college basketball conference tournaments were called off as well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no timeline for when the NHL will return.

As per someone on the Board of Governors call with the NHL, the season has officially been paused. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 12, 2020

Just add it to the list of things that are done thanks to the coronavirus. I can’t believe the turn of events we’ve seen in the past 24 hours.

I wish I had good things to tell you, and I wish I could hype you all up right now. I enjoy doing that and I know it’s what you look to me for.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

The reality is that I have nothing good to say here. We’ve lost the NBA, we’ve now lost the NHL and March Madness is almost certainly next.

It’s a terrible time in America, and you’d have to be an idiot to disagree.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

