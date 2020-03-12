Without Evidence, Politico Suggests Trump Intentionally Exempted His Resorts From Travel Restrictions

Politico appeared to suggest Thursday that President Donald Trump’s new travel restrictions, which included a 30-day moratorium on flights from most European nations, intentionally spared his own resorts.

The ban exempts nations outside the Schengen Area, which is a group of 26 countries that allow visa-free international travel within its borders. It also exempts American citizens traveling in Europe, although once they are allowed to return home they may be expected to self-quarantine. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Important Compared To Life And Death’: Trump Puts Stock Market Drop In Perspective Amid Coronavirus)

“Trump’s new coronavirus, European travel restrictions have a convenient side effect: They exempt nations where three Trump-owned golf resorts are located,” the outlet tweeted along with an article that explained that the United Kingdom, which was exempted from the travel restrictions, was home to several Trump properties.

“Trump’s travel ban sidesteps his own European resorts,” the headline read on Politico’s website, and the story went on to suggest that financial struggles could have figured into the decision.

The United Kingdom, which is home to Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links, and Ireland, which is home to another Trump-branded hotel and golf course at Doonbeg, do not participate in the Schengen Area. Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are also not part of the Schengen Area. All three of the resorts are struggling financially.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for President Trump’s reelection campaign, told the Daily Caller that Politico’s attack was unfounded and that the president had only the safety and health of American citizens in mind.

“This is just more media recklessness designed to undermine President Trump while he’s managing the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Every single decision the President has made has been designed to protect the American people. Every one,” Murtaugh said.