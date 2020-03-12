Why Medicare For All Wouldn’t Help America Confront The Coronavirus

As the United States continues to rack up coronavirus cases, with the stock market in turmoil and all indications being that there are more cases to come, the public health response has become a top subject of discussion among Washington policymakers. And though Bernie Sanders’ candidacy is on its back foot, his popular Medicare for All plan is bound to get more attention in the context of a nationwide epidemic.

But would Medicare for All really help with the main challenges addressing coronavirus, namely medical supply shortages and supply-chain issues? Christian Datoc and Arthur Bloom sat down this morning to go over why insurance coverage isn’t the most pressing issue at the moment.

