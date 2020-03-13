China Is Trying To Pin Coronavirus On The U.S., And The Media Is Letting Them

China’s coronavirus fortunes appear to be rising while the prognosis gets worse in the U.S., and that has prompted some in the West to praise the communist power’s response to the crisis. Meanwhile, party spokesmen are openly stating that the U.S. planted the coronavirus in Wuhan.

But while China is on the upswing, with cases and deaths falling based on dubious government statistics, that could change dramatically once people start leaving their homes and going back to work. If that happens later rather than sooner, China could be looking at a second wave at just the same time Western countries start to achieve herd immunity, a stated goal of the British government. Richie McGinniss and Arthur Bloom sat down to cover the latest developments in Chinese propaganda and how the epidemic is likely to proceed.

WATCH:

