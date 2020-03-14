‘Very Fair’: Trump Praises Media’s Coronavirus Coverage Over Past Few Days

President Donald Trump praised the media’s coverage as being “very fair” recently as he spoke Saturday about the novel coronavirus that has continued to spread across the world.

Trump spoke at the White House after meetings about the novel coronavirus with state and local government officials, he tweeted. During one part of Trump’s coronavirus update, he thanked the media for how it has covered the global pandemic.

“So I just want to thank everybody. I think the press has been really — over the last 24 hours I think the representation’s really been very fair for the most part, been very fair. We’re all in this together.”

The president has often attacked the media in the past, with certain networks such as CNN taking extra hits. He has tweeted about networks often throughout his presidency, declaring them “fake news” and has taken shots at individual reporters as well.

Trump gave updates on the shortage of goods such as masks Saturday as well, telling Americans that they have ordered “millions” and are preparing for the “worst case scenario.” He added that the novel coronavirus pandemic is something “that nobody expected” and that it is “nobody’s fault.”

“We all will solve this problem, we’ll solve it well. I think the American people have been incredible in the way they’ve acted,” Trump continued. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

Trump also said Saturday that he has been tested for the novel coronavirus. Results of that are expected within the next day or two. The virus has continued to spread throughout America, with at least 2,345 people across 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico testing positive for the virus as of Saturday afternoon, the New York Times reported.

At least 50 people with the virus have died in the U.S., the publication added.