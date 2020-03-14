President Trump Says He Took Coronavirus Test

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has been tested for the coronavirus.

The president said Friday that he will “most likely” be tested for the virus after being in contact with a Brazilian official last weekend at Mar-A-Largo, who later tested positive for the virus.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” the president said Saturday. “I also took the test last night. I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday.”

Trump said that he expects to have the results of the test in the next day or two, and added that his temperature is normal. (RELATED: White House Taking Temperature Of Anybody Close To Trump, Pence)

WATCH:

“Whatever it takes. A day or two days, whatever it is. They send it to a lab,” Trump said.

The president also responded to questions about his own personal habits, saying that he shook hands with business leaders at Friday’s press conference out of habit. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

“It almost becomes a habit, and you get out of that habit,” Trump said. “Political people walk up to me. They want to shake my hand.”

Vice President Mike Pence later said that he has not been tested, but that he and Second Lady Karen Pence would be happy to do so if advised by the White House medical team.