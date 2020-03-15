Joe Biden: No Deportations In First 100 Days, Police Should Refuse To Cooperate With ICE

Former Vice President Joe Biden made several pro-immigration proposals during Sunday night’s Democratic debate, including promising no deportations in his first 100 days and stating that police should refuse to cooperate with ICE authorities.

Asked by Univision anchor Ilia Calderon about why he didn’t “publicly speak out” against the Obama administration’s “big mistake in deporting millions of immigrants,” Biden said he “took too long to get it right.”

WATCH:

First, Biden promised to produce a bill “that requires access to citizenship” for illegal immigrants currently in the country.

“Number two, the first 100 days of my administration, no one will be deported at all,” he declared. “From that point on, the only deportations that will take place are commissions of felonies in the United States of America.”

“So to be clear, only felons get deported and everyone else gets to stay?” asked Calderon.

“Yes,” Biden said. “The reason is it’s about uniting families, it’s about making sure that we can both be a nation of immigrants as well as a nation that is decent.”

The Democratic presidential candidate first made his no deportation in the first 100 days proposal last month at a Nevada town hall.

Sunday’s segment featured Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders going back and forth on what The Hill’s Saagar Enjeti on Twitter called “sanctuary nation policy.”

Biden and Bernie essentially just endorsed a sanctuary nation policy AKA they would be at war with their own Departments of Homeland Security — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 16, 2020

“Vice president Biden, you opposed sanctuary cities as a presidential candidate in 2007,” the moderator said. “Where did you stand now? Should undocumented immigrants by police be turned over to immigration officials?” (RELATED: ‘Biden Has Lost His Mind’: Former ICE Chief Reacts To Biden Saying He Wouldn’t Deport Drunk Driving Illegal Aliens)

“No,” he stated flatly.

“Of course, not,” Sanders agreed. “This is a country significantly built by immigrants. We have to appreciate each other and end this demonization coming from the Trump administration.”

Responding to the debate, President Donald Trump’s campaign rapid response team called Biden “an open borders immigration extremist.”