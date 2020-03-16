Al Roker, Craig Melvin Take Time Away From ‘Today’ Show After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the “Today” show after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement during the show Monday.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of ‘Today’ has tested positive for COVID-19 … so out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what is going on with them,” Guthrie said. “We promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now. They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

Roker addressed the absence on his Twitter.

Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping https://t.co/dmfXg1Ves1 — Al Roker (@alroker) March 16, 2020

“Don’t worry about us,” Roker tweeted. “Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God.”

Guthrie revealed the staffer with coronavirus is a man, but gave no other details. (RELATED: Pregnant Katy Perry Leaves Australia As Coronavirus Concerns Increase, And Orlando Bloom Announces Self-Quarantine In U.S.)

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim sent a memo about the virus, obtained by the New York Post, out to staff.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” Oppenheim reportedly said. “As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A.”

“Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and — while not required to do so by the NY Health Department — are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate,” he added.