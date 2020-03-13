Disney Suspends All Live-Action Film Production Amid Growing Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney announced the suspension of all live-action production projects Friday.

The announcement comes as all eleven Disney theme parks have been scheduled to shut down, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” Disney said in a statement. “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”

Projects affected include “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “The Last Duel” and “Nightmare Alley.” Additionally, “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have been shut down in the pre-production stage. (RELATED: Disney World Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Bringing The Entire Empire To A Standstill)

“The Little Mermaid” was set to start filming in London in the next 10 days.

Disney pushed the premiere for its live-action “Mulan” due to coronavirus. The premiere was originally set for March 27. The April premieres for “The New Mutants” and “Antlers” have been pushed as well. A new release date has not been confirmed for any of the three films.