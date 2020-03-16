Editorial

Watch Clips From The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’

"Rules of Engagement" -- While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The rules of engagement raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Scott Foxx as Full Metal. Photo: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
CBS has released a few clips from the new “SEAL Team” episode “Rules of Engagement.”

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’s press site, is: ” While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The rules of engagement raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Stays Strong In Latest Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’)

The clips make it seem like we’ll be in for a very fun time as Bravo has to juggle the rules of engagement and the threat right in front of them.

Give them a watch below.

I can’t wait for Wednesday night. “SEAL Team” has been really strong in season three, and it’s only gotten better with time.

After a super long break, it’s finally back, and the episodes we’ve gotten so far have been outstanding.

 

I have no doubts the rest of season three won’t disappoint. Make sure to watch “Rules of Engagement” on CBS this Wednesday night at 9:00 EST.

It looks like it’ll be an outstanding episode.