Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’

The preview is out for the new “SEAL Team” episode “Rules of Engagement,” and it looks like it’s going to be packed with action.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press site, is, ” While Bravo Team is on a special reconnaissance mission abroad, they are diverted to protect a group of American engineers and the dam they are constructing from a terrorist attack. The rules of engagement raise the level of danger, as the team is not permitted to use their weapons unless the enemy fires first.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Stays Strong In Latest Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Mar 4, 2020 at 6:03pm PST

Judging from the short promo for the episode of the hit military show, the audience is going to be in for a wild time.

Give it a watch below.

This episode looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome. For those of you who don’t know, the rules of engagement in combat are often a big subject for debate.

I’m not going to get into all of that here. A quick Google search will tell you all you need to know. What I will say is that “SEAL Team” has a history of tackling tough topics in the military.

The show has done it with TBI, the VA and the problems our warriors face off of the battlefield. Now, it looks like the show will target the rules of engagement.

I’m incredibly excited to see how it unfolds Wednesday night on CBS. While I have no idea what will happen, I have a feeling Bravo will smoke a lot of bad guys.

Tune in Wednesday night to find out how it all unfolds!