See GIFs From The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere ‘Parce Domine’

Westworld

Westworld (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bo9KA79BdP4)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
“Westworld” season three premiered Sunday night on HBO, and I enjoyed it a lot.

One of the best parts about the show is how it crushes it when it comes to spreading stuff all over social media. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

One of the big parts of that is all the GIFs we get from the HBO hit. Well, the ones from last night have arrived.

Let’s dive right in!

1) Dolores looking to do some damage.

Season 3 Hello GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2) Somebody posing as Charlotte Hale arrives to a board meeting after the park massacre.

Season 3 Premiere GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

3) The audience meets Caleb and his downtrodden life.

Season 3 Premiere GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Season 3 George GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

4) Turns out Caleb likes to do some criminal things with his friends.

Season 3 Rico GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Rob Season 3 GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Season 3 Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

5) Dolores blends in at a fancy party with seemingly no effort at all.

Season 3 Dolores GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

6) Caleb picks up a package, and is about to find himself deep in over his head.

Season 3 Subway GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

7) Bernard is alive and in hiding after being blamed for the massacre!

Season 3 Bernard GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

8) Caleb meets Dolores after she’s wounded in the closing shootout.

Season 3 Hold GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, there are all the best GIFs from the season three premiere. It should be a ton of fun to see what we get going forward.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on HBO for the second episode.