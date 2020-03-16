Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Truth Didn’t Matter To Joe Biden In Democratic Debate

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted former Vice President Joe Biden Sunday night for being untruthful about his policies and legislative record during the latest Democratic presidential debate.
”Don’t say you support a fracking ban when you don’t. Don’t say you didn’t write the bankruptcy bill when you were one of its biggest champions. Don’t say you supported ending [the] Hyde [Amendment] a long time ago when you were just pressured into it last year.”
This is basic. The truth matters.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2020
On fracking, Biden took no position when asked about this issue in June 2019. He did support the bailout of corporations during the financial crisis of 2001.(RELATED: Commitments To Female Running Mates Overshadow Coronavirus At One-On-One Biden-Sanders Debate)
Biden was a long-time supporter of the Hyde Amendment that forbids federal taxpayer dollars being used to fund abortion. He seemed to reverse his position on it in June 2019 after intense pressure from the Democratic leadership. (RELATED: ‘The Thing In Africa’: Biden Stumbles Over Virus Names, Can’t Remember Ebola)
Biden is about 150 delegates ahead of Sanders. Since Super Tuesday, he has regained his momentum and been entrusted with the backing of just about all his former opponents in the Democratic presidential race.