U.S. Colleges May Suffer Billions In Revenue Loss Due To Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

While campuses across the country are scrambling to prepare for virtual instruction after cancelling in-person classes due to the coronavirus spread, many of those same colleges may also grapple with a major loss of revenue from their international students affected by the new travel ban.

In late January, President Donald Trump officially suspended the entry of all people who had been in China two weeks before trying to enter the U.S., and he later enacted a month long travel ban on foreign nationals who had been in 28 European countries in an effort to stave off the coronavirus’ spread. (RELATED: US Universities In The ‘Crosshairs’ Of A Chinese-Backed Recruitment Operation, Bipartisan Senate Report Finds)

If the travel restrictions are extended into the fall, universities could suffer a major revenue blow due to the loss of Chinese nationals as students, the largest population of international students at American universities. There were nearly 370,000 Chinese students in undergraduate, graduate, non-degree and optical training (OPT) programs in the U.S. between 2018 and 2019, according to the Institute of International Education, and nearly 1.1 million international students total.

For a decade, China remained the largest source of international students in the U.S., and the population only increased due to a boom in Chinese students going abroad to study. But colleges are also reporting declines in first year international student enrollments in 2017 and 2018. If travel restrictions prevail, colleges could be missing out on over $13 billion, the amount that Chinese students paid in tuition fees and living expenses in 2017-2018 according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Due to increasing tensions with China, especially following the U.S.’ crackdown on students and college faculty who’ve been sponsored or employed by the Chinese government, some campuses have gone so far as to prepare for a loss of a critical stream of revenue.

Lehigh University in Pennsylvania hired a recruiter in September 2019 to bring in more students from India. The colleges of engineering and business at the University of Illinois, where more than 5,000 Chinese students are enrolled, took out an insurance policy in 2017 that will pay $60 million if revenue from Chinese students drops 20% or more. Bentley University in Massachusetts reviewed the viability of some graduate programs that were affected by its campus’ decline in Chinese students, Fox Business reported.

Colleges are also under pressure to admit more students who need less financial aid due to state funding cuts, which makes many international students, who typically pay the full tuition, an attractive and reliable source of income. Mid-tier, private universities would be hit especially hard, according to CNBC.

In the last decade, the University of California saw enrollment of international students tripled, and Chinese students’ campus presence grew eightfold, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their housing and tuition dollars brought in enough money to help offset funding cuts prompted by the 2008 recession. A 2016 California state audit found that colleges even lowered admissions standards for out-of-state students for the purpose of collective more tuition fees, a discovery that later pressured UC regents to set limits on enrollment of non-Californians, the Los Angeles Times reported. (RELATED: Here Are The Colleges Altering Academic Schedules Due To Coronavirus)

The University of California at San Diego opened its doors to Chinese students who were willing to pay three times as much tuition as California resident to attend the school following years of state funding cuts, and by fall 2018, the university had the most Chinese students of any UC campus, the San Diego Tribune reported. But in 2019, Chinese enrollment only grew by 41, creating fear that a continued decrease in funds could hurt the college’s ability to hire faculty or add courses.

Following continued tensions between the U.S. and China, UC San Diego announced in late 2019 that it was going to focus less on recruiting Chinese students and more on recruiting high-paying students from other parts of the world, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

The Rady School of Management at the San Diego campus told the San Diego Union Tribune “we are certainly aware that we are one tweet away from having a significant decrease in the volume of applications from China, and we are working on ways to manage that risk” in reference to the Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeting “Fight for Freedom. Sand with Hong Kong,” angering the Chinese.

Public land-grant universities were major beneficiaries of the influx of Chinese students to American campuses and have had to reset the growth in expectations at the undergraduate level, Rahul Choudaha, an international education analyst, told Inside Higher Ed. “It pretty much is a plateauing of the growth,” Choudaha said. “If this is the mature plateauing of the demand from the Chinese undergraduate side, then universities have to now rethink what does it mean in terms of their budgets, in terms of their structures.”

Hundreds of universities across the country have closed in March, transitioning instruction from in-person to online, to contribute to coronavirus spread prevention efforts. The suspensions of classes also entailed that students, many of them international, have had to grapple with their living quarter and travel circumstances. College campuses will now have to face the possible evaporation of a major stream of revenue.