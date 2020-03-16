Politics

Outgoing White House Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney Self-Quarantining In South Carolina

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is reportedly self-quarantining over coronavirus fears in South Carolina.

Mulvaney, who Trump replaced with former North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows less than two weeks ago, was already tested for coronavirus after his niece came into contact with a Brazilian official who has tested positive. His test results came back negative, but according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, “abundance of caution due to his proximity to the President, he’s teleworking.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12:

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump named Mulvaney the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland after replacing him with Meadows, and the South Carolinian had agreed to stay on at the White House for a period to assist with the transition. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Tests Negative For Coronavirus)

In recent days, a number lawmakers and media figures have quarantined themselves amid the growing number of confirmed cases in Washington, DC.

The list bi-partisan currently includes Assistant House Speaker Ray Lujån, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore, and others. A number of Hill staffers have also tested positive for coronavirus.