Wisconsin Badgers Open At -3 Over Notre Dame For October 3rd Football Game

The Wisconsin Badgers are early favorites over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for our October football game.

The Badgers and Fighting Irish will play under the lights October 3 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. FOX Bet released some lines for big 2020 games, and the line is currently at -3 for the Badgers in the historic matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t tell you how excited I am for this game. It’s going to be absolutely epic. We’re talking about two of the best teams in the sporting meeting on a historic NFL field.

This is what it’s all about. This is what fans will spend years talking about. This is the kind of game that sends shockwaves through the sport.

The Fighting Irish taking the field against Wisconsin is the type of game that has the potential to become an all-time classic.

There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered before the kickoff October 3. Will Jack Coan still be the starting quarterback? Who will be the main running back? What will the defense look like?

I’m not sure I have the answers to any of those questions, but I like the fact the Badgers are favored.

Now, let’s get to work on putting together a great team for the 2020 season.